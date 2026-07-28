EV grants ahead of 2025 total

CORK motorists have drawn down 1,836 electric vehicle grants so far this year — already close to the total for the whole of 2025, writes David Forsythe.

Figures released by Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien to Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould on foot of a Parliamentary Question show total of 2,080 grants were drawn down in Cork last year, meaning this year’s figure is already just 244 short of that mark. The number stood at 1,302 in 2024 and 1,772 in 2023.

The figures emerged just weeks after a new €10m electric car scrappage scheme was swamped with applications.

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The pilot offered motorists an extra €5,000 if they scrapped a petrol or diesel car more than 13 years old and bought a new electric vehicle. Combined with the existing €3,500 purchase grant, drivers could receive support worth up to €8,500.

However, the scheme was limited to 2,000 vehicles and was fully subscribed within an hour of opening on July 1st. The allocation reserved for rural motorists was gone within 30 minutes. The scheme is now closed to new applicants.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland and the Department of Transport are reviewing the pilot before deciding whether it should shape future schemes.

Most of the vehicles surrendered under the scheme were at least 16 years old, while early figures also showed strong interest in lower-priced electric models. An additional €37m was allocated from the Climate Action Fund to meet demand for EV supports this year, including cars bought through the scrappage scheme.

Minister O’Brien said more than €120m had been set aside during 2026 for electric vehicle grants and charging infrastructure.