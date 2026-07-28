Out and About in West Cork

Participating in the Annual "Make Your Mark on Cancer", Walk in Bandon are Mary O Connor & Eileen Mullane. Photo: Donie Hurley
Enjoying the sunshine at Garretstown Beach is Bella O Brien Photo: Donie Hurley
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On a hot and sunny day in West Cork, with temperatures reaching 24°C, people flocked to The Warren Beach in Rosscarbery to soak up the sunshine. Attempting to cool off in the water were Tess Healy; Orla Murray; Lottie Curran and Fionn Kelleher, all from Rosscarbery. Photo: Andy Gibson.
Kathleen O'Connor, Bantry with Fiona O'Shea enjoying their day out at the Carbery Show in Skibbereen. Photo; Anne Minihnae.
Patrick Crowley and Conor Kingston from Drimoleague at the annual Carbery Agricultural Show that was held in Skibbereen, Co. Cork.- Photo: David Creedon
Pictured taking part in the Makeyourmark charity walk for cancer at Bandon on Sunday was Kathlean Cahill, Mary O'Brien and Noreen Walsh from Bandon. Photo: Denis Boyle
Kabie Burns Aged 7 doing the sensible thing and keeping out of the sun on the beach as the temperatures climb into the high 20’s.
Photo: Andrew Harris.
Louise and John McKennedy enjoying the wonderful sunshine at the County Final Regatta at Castletownshend last Sunday afternoon. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Young sailors Conall Lanin and Euan Ferguson prepare for their sailing lesson at the Fastnet Marine Outdoor Education Centre in Schull. Photo: Carlos Benlayo
Participating in the Annual "Make Your Mark on Cancer", Walk in Bandon are Cait, Evelyn & Breda BArry with Ruth, Lucy Ann & Charlie Healy Photo: Donie Hurley
Speckles the bantam produced an egg for Chloe Hedger, Skibbereen at the Carbery Show in Skibbereen. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Cristín and Bébhinn Marten from Baltimore at the annual Carbery Agricultural Show that was held in Skibbereen, Co. Cork.- Photo: David Creedon
Pictured taking part in the Makeyourmark charity walk for cancer at Bandon was Pa and Sean Desmond with Andrew Coomey from Bandon. Photo: Denis Boyle
Fresh from the garden, Billie and Mary O'Keeffe harvest crisp lettuce and other vegetables for delivery to local shops and restaurants in Schull, continuing their commitment to supplying fresh, locally grown produce. Photo: Carlos Benlayo
Young Seán Og’ Nolan Age 3 going into the earth moving business to build his Sand Castles on the beach.
Photo: Andrew Harris.
Kevin O'Neill and Fergus O'Mahony, Castletownshend enjoying the County Final Regatta in Castletownshend last weekend. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Students of Scoil Phobail Bhéara attending their Debs. Photo: Anne Marie Cronin
Maria O’Neill, Lucie Sheehan and Helen Kelly on their way to their Debs. Photo: Anne Marie Cronin
Jamie Healy, Ciarán Duggan, Joe O'Sullivan, Jack Sheehan and William O'Driscoll on their way to the Castletownbere Debs. Photo: Anne Marie Cronin
Nurse Anne Crowley who recently retired from Castletownbere Hospital after 28 years of service. Also included in the photo are her husband John and daughter Nessa.
Clonakilty's Tomás Tuipéar and his cousin Mary Claire O'Brien from Reenascreena met up for a chat on Pearse Street. Photo: Martin Walsh
Mary and Dermot Draper, Lisavaird out and about in Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh
Theo and Grainne Darmody, Dunworley took a trip into Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh
Donal Goland was the winner of the two-year-old class at The Irish Draught Horse Breeders Association National Breed Show on July 11th at Punchestown Racecourse. The class was sponsored by Clonakilty Black Pudding where show organisers Paddy and Susan McCarthy from Bandon presented Donal with his prizes from Clonakilty Black Pudding.
Bill Deasy, president of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation, with Patrick Deasy and Pat Deasy, holding up one of the big buoys going down to Bantry. Six of the two-metre tall buoys are being donated by Swan Net Gundry to mark the rowing course for the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation All-Ireland Regatta which will be held in Bantry from August 14th to 16th. Photo: Andrew Harris
Cathi Fleming stopped into Bantry Bookshop to sign copies of her book ‘The Nun of Ravensbruk’ which is based on the incredible true story of Sister Kate McCarthy from Drimoleague.
Thomas Brosnan from Schull, who completed his swim along the Jordanian coast in 2024, is pictured with his sons, Tadhg (left) and Tomás. Photo: Carlos Benlayo
Muireann Campbell, Alannah and Buddy Prendergast (Rosscarbery) with Aisling Twomey (Leap) enjoying the wonderful sunshine at Skibbereen's Carbery Show. Photo: Anne Minihane
Minister for Rural and Community Development, Jerry Buttimer TD with Senator Eileen Lynch at the annual agricultural show in Ballyvourney. Photo: David Creedon
Grace O'Donovan (Dunmanway) and Caitlin Creed (Inchigeela) at the annual Carbery Agricultural Show that was held in Skibbereen. Photo: David Creedon
Ger Corcoran and Imelda Ferguson taking part in the Make Your Mark on Cancer walk. Photo: Donie Hurley
Mark Curran and his daughters Darci and Aibheann from Carrigaline having a fun beach day out at Garretstown. Photo: Denis Boyle
Nicola and Paddy McCarthy from Meelin Stud, Bandon at Naas Races with Irish Racing Legend, Mick Kinnane.
Michelle Duffy, Erin Kelleher, Harper Kelleher and Audrey O'Mahony were the bucket collectors at Innishannon during the Make your Mark on Cancer charity walk.
Niall Boyle from Ballydehob lifting two-year-old Torin up for a better view while four-year-old Elodie walks alongside during a family outing on the walkway in Schull. Photo: Carlos Benlayo
At the West Cork U16 bowling final were (from left) Oisin Murray (runner-up), Aidan Murphy (referee) and Eoghan Hickey (winner).
Timoleague Tidy Towns representatives being honoured at a presentation ceremony organised by Cork County Council at Clonakilty recently. Timoleague was awarded first place in the best improved small village category in the Anti-Litter Challenge. Back: Angela McAllen (assistant chief executive, Cork County Council), Mary Deasy, Cllr Ann Bambury, Cllr Daniel Sexton, Cllr John Michael Foley, Cllr Alan Coleman and Denise Foley. Front: Sean O'Callaghan, Saoirse Harrington, Emily Harrington and Catherine Foley.
The Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat Val Adnams responding to a call last Saturday morning during the annual Courtmacsherry RNLI coffee morning which was held in the garden of the Lifeboat Inn. Photo: Martin Walsh
On a hot and sunny day in West Cork, with temperatures reaching 23°C, people descended onto Owenahincha Beach to soak up the sunshine. Pictured with Zach the dog are Brendan Pierce (Courtmacsherry), Denis Lawton (Arizona, USA) and Sandra Lawton (Ballineen). Photo: Andy Gibson
In the cool of the evening, Órla and Emily Quinlan enjoy the breeze and a paddle with James O’Brien’s ponies at Cadogan’s Strand.
Joanna Nelson and Clinton Copithorne presenting the winning helmsman with the Angela Nelson cup. Camille Goggin (far right) and her crew Dylan McCarthy (far left ) were the proud winners of the fifth trophy commemorating Angela Nelson.
Ballinascarthy camogie players proudly lined out with Lyre U14 soccer team for the fantastic achievement of winning the cup final versus Dunmanway. From left: Laoise Ryan, Aideen Murphy, Alice O'Sullivan, Beth Jordan, Leah Buttimer, Hannah Buttimer, Sarah Walsh, Éabha O'Leary, Leah Deasy, Kate O'Flynn, Aoibhínn McCabe, Maeve O'Driscoll and Grace O'Sullivan.
Looking radiant whilst enjoying the festival’s Age Friendly social in Ballinascarthy hall recently were (from left) Marion Eady, Mary Coakley, Mary Ruth McCarthy, Mary Rose McCarthy and Bernie Harrington. Ger Deasy provided the entertainment and a lovely social evening was had by all.
Macroom Tidy Towns volunteers enjoying the new reading library facility at the Tiny Feet Fairy Garden with Lisa Manning (secretary, Tiny Feet Fairy Garden) and Martin Coughlan (president, Tiny Feet Fairy Garden).
Hazel Healy from Dunmanway and her relation Tricia Healy, originally from Ballineen and now residing in Malaga, spending time together in West Cork. Photo: Martin Walsh
Doheny junior B footballers were crowned Carbery group-sponsored Carbery-Beara football league D3A champions following a hard-fought victory over Bantry Blues in Skibbereen last Friday evening. Captain Darragh Collins proudly accepted the league shield from Donal McCarthy, assistant secretary of the Carbery board and a fellow Doheny.
A group learners from Cork College of FET Dunmanway Centre’s Community Participation Course paid a special visit to Dunmanway Community Hospital to present a beautiful collection of hand-knitted blankets that the group created over the spring term.
Ballinhassig AFC and friends at the official opening of the Astro pitch at Gortnaglough last Saturday.
Kinsale and District Lions Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Grattan as Club President, succeeding Cormac Fitzgerald following the completion of a successful two-year term of office. Cormac is pictured congratulating Nick. Photo: John Allen
Happenstance, an exhibition of recent sculptural works by Eilís O’Connell, was the location for the opening of Kinsale Arts Weekend. Ian McDonagh, Cork County Arts Officer with Tom Clinent, Cork based artist at the event. Photo: John Allen
Belinda Wild, director, and Jane Reilly from Bandon at Happenstance, an exhibition of recent sculptural works by Eilís O’Connell, at the Kinsale Arts Weekend. Photo: John Allen
Sara Baker with James Baker and Declan Tiernan at the launch of her Baltimore Colouring Book at Bushes Bar in Baltimore last weekend. Photo: Anne Minihane
The Ilen Rovers U12 boys won their league game against Bandon last Sunday morning in Church Cross where they showed great determination and teamwork to come out with a win. Back: Stephen O'Mahony, Sebastien O'Regan, Jimmy McDonagh, Charlie Crowley, Conor O'Sullivan, Daniel Swanton, Hugo O'Driscoll and Cathal Ronan. Front: Eoghan Hegarty, Charlie O'Driscoll, Sean Duggan, Danny Coakley, Liam O'Neill, Christopher O'Neill, Michael John Whooley and Quinn Breen.
The Ilen Rovers men's team had their first round of championship last Wednesday evening in Aughaville against Tadhg na nGael where they came away with an excellent win on a scoreline of 3-9 to 1-9. Back: Oscar Wycherley, Aaron O'Driscoll, Andrew Connolly, Conor Coakley, Aodh Whooley, Michael Hurley, Ciarán Barry, Matthew Sellars, Kevin Collins, Eoin Hickey and Vincent Keane. Front: Cathal Daly, Shane Murphy, Conall Whooley, Jack McCarthy, Alex Hedger, Robbie Walsh, Matthew Ashe and Shane Hallihane.
Elenora Begala, Emilia Begala and Anna Kelly from Ballincollig having fun at the beach at Garretstown. Photo: Denis Boyle
in memory of their parents Ted and Lillie
At the fundraising morning for Munster Lost & Found Pet Helpline held at Gaggin Community Hall were (standing) Angela Ryan, Dan Kelly, Ray Good, Mary Canniffe, Damien Healy and Kate Crowley. Seated: Andrea McCarthy, Lyndsey Kelly and Julia Mary Slyne.
Members of the Bandon Hill Walking Club taking part in the Make Your Mark On Cancer charity walk held last weekend.
All smiles for the camera after completing the Beast of Beara half marathon in Allihies last Saturday were (from left) Garry Minihane, Denis O'Sullivan, Don O'Sullivan, Paddy Rose and Pat Corcoran.
A cheque of €3,600 was presented to Brian Cremin from The Jack and Jill Children's Foundation, at the Beehive Bar by Connonagh Community Cheval. The sum of €3,600 is the equivalent of 180 hours of service by the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation.
Maura Duffy (Crosshaven) and her niece Sarah Murphy (Carrigaline) enjoying a day out shopping in Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh
Caroline and Una Mullan enjoying the fruits of their labour as their field of lavender came into bloom at the Lislee Lavender Farm near Courtmacsherry. Photo: Gearoid Holland
Erik, Arthur and Alice Appelbe from Clonakilty taking some shade at the Carbery Show in Skibbereen. Photo: Anne Minihane