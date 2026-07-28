Cape Verde in World Cup is free to air but Cork GAA match behind a paywall

VIEWERS could watch Cape Verde play in the World Cup but they couldn’t watch Cork footballers in action against Donegal, it’s been pointed out.

Councillors have once again raised the issue of GAA matches not being on free to air television following a motion raised by Cllr Brendan McCarthy (FG).

Cllr McCarthy said that everyone should have the opportunity to watch their county team compete in the inter-county Championship, and he called on the GAA to ensure that these matches from 2027 onwards are available for all to view on free to air television.

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‘The issue of access to inter-county games has been a constant topic of discussion all over the country and supporters have become increasingly worried about barriers preventing them from watching their county teams compete,’ said Cllr McCarthy.

‘Our national games belong to the people and supporters and should have a fair opportunity to watch their county teams compete in inter-county competition.’

He said there have been issues in recent weeks with subscription costs, broadband access and the fact that some matches have not been made available to view at all.

‘Recently there were four great football games on the one day and only one was made available free to air. We also had Cork being drawn with Donegal which wasn’t available either the following weekend. We can see all 104 games of the World Cup on free to air but we need to promote our own national games more.’

Cllr Una McCarthy (FG), who seconded the motion, referenced her own dad, who won an All-Ireland with Cork 60 years ago, and now finds himself unable to watch some inter-county games.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) said the GAA is now more of a business than a community organisation and noted there are many households across West Cork with no broadband.

Cllr John Michael Foley (FG) said the Cork and Donegal game in particular stood really out to him agreeing that the matches need to be accessible to all.

Cllr John Collins (Ind Ire) said he feels the GAA will turn professional in the next decade while Cllr William O’Leary (Ind) said they can watch Cape Verde but not the Cork footballers.

Councillors agreed to write to both the GAA and the Minister for Sport on the issue.