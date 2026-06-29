Drug case in court

A MAN charged with possession of drugs and possession for sale or supply pleaded guilty at Macroom District Court.

Wayne Dineen (33), of Hillview Terrace, Dripsey, Coachford, had a gardaí search warrant executed at his home.

Judge Joanne Carroll noted he had a history of cannabis use for nine years.

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‘He had lost a job and a relationship as a result of it,’ said the judge. He is off drugs for one year, attends counselling and is in full-time work, the court heard.

Judge Carroll admitted Mr Dineen to a 12-month probation bond for possession, on condition that he gets counselling and addiction treatment.

The judge adjourned the matter until June 2nd 2027.

As he had produced two drug tests which were negative she said she would take a certain course on the sale and supply of drugs matter once he remains drug-free.

‘I hope things work out for you and that you will be in full-time work at the time,’ said Judge Carroll.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.