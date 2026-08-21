Donal Stack: This win over St Oliver Plunkett's gets the Tadhg MacCarthaigh show back on the road

Tadhg MacCárthaigh 2-14

St Oliver Plunkett's 2-10

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

TADHG MacCárthaigh registered their first win in Roinn 3 of the Bandon Co-Op Carbery JAFC in Leap on Saturday.

The Caheragh club bounced back from defeat to St James in their opener thanks to a powerful second-half performance that was too much for Plunkett’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Level at the break, the eventual winners moved 2-10 to 1-8 clear during a dominant third quarter. Despite the concession of a late goal, Donal Stack’s side ran out convincing four-point winners.

‘It was all about getting the win to get the show back on the road after starting off with a defeat in the first round,’ Stack said.

‘This win sets us up for a massive game against Mathúnas in the last round of the group. It will be a cup final, winner-takes-all game.’

St James’ 2-11 to 1-13 win over Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas sees them top of Roinn 3 on four points ahead of their final game against relegation-threatened St Oliver Plunkett’s.

Tadhg MacCárthaigh and Mathúnas are level on two points each – whoever wins that encounter will progress to the knockout stage.

Tadhg MacCárthaigh’s Adam O’Donovan fired over the game’s first score after two minutes. Roy O’Driscoll levelled before the same player edged his team in front.

The Caheragh club kicked seven first-half wides. Plunkett’s were more clinical, missing just two attempts, as Owen McCarthy made it 0-3 to 0-1 after eight minutes.

A superb Luke Shorten two-pointer levelled matters for a second time before the sides swapped scores amid a quality spell.

Goalkeeper Eoin McKennedy’s two-point free was answered by Tadhg MacCárthaigh’s Daniel Kingston and Adam O’Donovan to make it 0-5 each after 18 minutes.

Alan McKennedy then broke clear, only to be hauled down inside the Caheragh square by Niall Kingston. The Tadhg MacCárthaigh goalkeeper was black carded before Brian Walsh converted the resulting penalty.

Eoin McKennedy’s converted 45 stretched St Oliver Plunkett’s lead, 1-6 to 0-5, heading towards the interval.

Despite their temporary numerical disadvantage, Tadhg MacCárthaigh pulled a goal back via corner-back Adam Gilman Burke.

Five minutes of injury-time saw Tadhg MacCárthaigh restored to their full complement and a terrific Adam O’Donovan white flag sent the teams in level, 1-6 apiece, at the break.

Dylan Murray and Roy O’Driscoll swapped points to start the second period.

A superb Caheragh move then ended with Luke Shorten setting up Mark O’Driscoll for a well-finished goal. Shorten’s influence continued to grow and his brace of points made it 2-9 to 1-7.

Micheál O’Donovan and Brian Walsh responded but an Adam O’Donovan effort stretched Tadhg MacCárthaigh’s lead heading down the home straight.

Brian Walsh continued to battle and his two frees reduced the deficit before a Mark O’Driscoll white flag kept the leaders in control, leading by five.

There was still time for a terrific Finn Moroney goal to make it a two-point game deep into injury-time. Undeterred, Tadhg MacCárthaigh solidified their win courtesy of late points from Tadhg Keating and Luke Shorten.

OUR STAR: Tadhg MacCárthaigh's Luke Shorten was the most influential player. With five points and numerous assists, he anchored his side's victory.

Scorers

Tadhg MacCárthaigh: L Shorten 0-5 (1f, 1 2pt); M O’Driscoll 1-1; A Gilman Burke 1-0; A O’Donovan 0-3; D Murray 0-2; D Kingston, M O’Donovan, T Keating 0-1 each.

St Oliver Plunkett’s: B Walsh 1-3 (1-0 pen, 2f); R O’Driscoll, E McKennedy (45, 2ptf) 0-3 each; F Moroney 1-0; D McCarthy 0-1.

Tadhg MacCárthaigh: N Kingston; S Fitzgerald, T Keating, A Gilman Burke; P Keane, C Hegarty, O Daly; D Kingston, T McCarthy; E O’Donovan, M O’Driscoll, L Shorten; L Burke, D Murray, A O’Donovan.

Subs: E Daly for T McCarthy (22), M O’Donovan for E Daly (ht), D O’Connor for P Keane (42), R Kingston for L Burke (43), D Collins for E O’Donovan (55).

St Oliver Plunkett’s: E McCarthy; E Donegan, C Dullea, M Collins; N O’Driscoll, M Kelly, O McCarthy; B Walsh, R O’Driscoll; D Murphy, S White, M Crowley; S Gazdar, A McKennedy, B Dowling.

Subs: Conor McCarthy for D Murphy (ht), M McCarthy for M Crowley (40), F Moroney for S Gazdar (40), J O’Neill for E Donegan (45), Cian McCarthy for B Dowling (47).

Referee: Jimmy O’Sullivan (St Colum’s).