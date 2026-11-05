Man disqualified from driving for six years at Bandon District Court after admitting drink driving

A SOUTH African national has been disqualified from driving for six years after he crashed his car twice in the space of two months and admitted drink driving.

The court heard the driver crashed into another car in Macroom town centre, while two months later he had a single vehicle collision and was found in the middle of the road.

Antoon Van Dyk (45), of The Cabin, Carrigadrohid, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, theft of two bottles of wine, and two counts of drink driving at Bandon District Court.

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Sgt Eimear O’Connell told Judge John King that the first incident occurred on July 22 last when gardaí were called to New Street, Macroom, after the defendant collided with a parked car while the other driver was sitting in the car.

“Extensive damage was caused to both cars and Mr Van Dyk failed a roadside breath test and was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of an intoxicant,” said Sgt O’Connell.

“He admitted he was at fault and had a lapse of concentration leading to his car veering off and causing the collision.”

A subsequent reading gave a result of 149mgs of alcohol per 100mls of blood and the court hear that he fully co-operated.

Sgt O’Connell said that at 10.30am on September 10 last, Mr Van Dyk entered SuperValu in Millstreet and took two bottles of white wine valued at €20 and did not pay for them.

“He made no attempt to pay for them and admitted the offence after caution and has brought €20 into court for the supermarket.”

The court heard that later that day at 12.07pm gardaí were alerted to a single vehicle collision in the middle of the road.

“The found a man lying on the road who was drunk. He was arrested and charges with driving while under the influence of an intoxicant.

“His car had to be removed off the road,” said Sgt O’Connell, who added that this second offence for drink driving carries with it a six-year driving ban.

The court heard that the defendant had five previous convictions including careless driving and being drunk in a public place but has no previous convictions for drink driving.

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client is South African and is in Ireland to study and has family there.

“He admits he has an alcohol problem and is pleading guilty before he goes back to South Africa.

“He doesn’t have permanent residency here and has agreed to leave the country as he has only 15 days to do so,” said Mr Taaffe.

He added that his client had brought €20 into court to cover the cost of the stolen wine.

“He worked as a healthcare assistant while here. He was on very strong medication for broken ribs and it affected his behaviour and was a contributing factor.”

Mr Taaffe added that if his client complies with the deportation order voluntarily he can then reapply from outside the country.

Judge King convicted and fined him €200 on the theft charge giving him three months to pay the fine.

He also disqualified him from driving for six years and sentenced him to six months in prison but suspended it for two years in the defendant’s own bond of €500 with no cash required.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.