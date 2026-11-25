FORD tractors were a major player in the Irish tractor market, enjoying great success from the 1960s. Despite some reliability issues with engines, the tractors were hugely popular, spurred on by their comfortable Q, and later Super Q cabs.

The ten series in particular were a big hit in the 1980’s however by the late 80’s the tractors had reached their design limit but Ford’s engineers were already working on an all new tractor range- the 40 series- code named project P358. In fact, this was the last tractor range produced entirely by Ford, Ford’s agricultural division purchased by Fiat in 1991.

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Launched in late 1991, the Ford 40 series comprised of 6 models which spanned the high sales 75-125hp sector. The line-up consisted of three six cylinder and three four cylinder tractors with the Ford 6640 a mid range level tractor, replacing the 6610. Interesting, all tractors had the same cab and gearbox options and the majority of the same features as the range topping 8340.

Desperate to shake the ill reputation of the infamous porous Ford engine block, an entirely new engine was designed, designated the PowerStar, using a cast iron engine block. The 6640 is powered by a 5l naturally aspirated engine, producing 85hp. Hydraulic output is rated at 69l/min on SL models, and 79l/min on SLE models thanks to its variable displacement pump. The SLE model is capable of lifting 4.5tons off the ground due to an assistor ram.

The 40 series saw the introduction of two new gearboxes- SL and SLE. In SL format, manual SL Synchroshift gearbox provided 12F/12R through a 4 speed gearbox with three ranges, with Dual Power doubling the amount of gears in each direction to 24.

The SLE Electroshift has two range speeds – Hi & Lo – each with two ranges of four powershift gears and a shuttle, providing 16F/16R gears. The middle lever controls the main 8 gear changes with the clutch only required to shift between gears 4 and 5. The spur cut gears of the SLE transmission produce a distinctive whine, particularly at higher speeds. Both transmissions were available for the 6640.

Designed with Sekura, the Superlux cab carried little forward from the old reliable Super Q. Slim pillars and large frameless doors and windows provide great levels of visibility with electronic linkage and PTO controls and four wheel braking with most other controls becoming electronic such as the diff lock. Early 6640s are easily identified by their white roofed cabs and blue chassis. These tractors were fitted with a Carrero-later Fiat- front axle which allowed for a 55 degree steering angle.

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