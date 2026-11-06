Barryroe footballers rule West Cork again

Barryroe 1-9

St Mary’s 0-9

MATTHEW HURLEY REPORTS

BARRYROE found an extra gear in the final moments as they clinched their second Bandon Co-op Carbery JAFC title in four seasons.

When Jack Eady equalised for St Mary’s after 49 minutes to make it 1-6 to 0-9, the Ballineen and Enniskeane men had momentum, as well as the advantage of the slight wind in Castlehaven on Sunday

ADVERTISEMENT

Barryroe didn’t lie down, however. Daniel Moloney responded with a score in the next play to nudge his team back in front, before a frantic ten-minute scoreless spell.

It was the Sky Blues who landed the crucial blows as U21 stars Olan O’Donovan and Luke Murphy kicked the insurance points.

The Mick McCarthy Cup belongs to Norman Fleming’s team of warriors.

‘Absolutely delighted for the lads. After a very tough week for everybody in the community and the lads, I am absolutely delighted they were able to put a smile on people’s faces. They certainly did,’ Fleming told The Southern Star, referencing the death of David Walsh, who had played football with Barryroe, and is a cousin of the Olan O’Donovan and Ryan O’Donovan.

‘We know what Mary’s are like. They’re a great battling team. We knew that they were going to get a purple patch and come back at us. I think Daniel Moloney’s point was outstanding. We really needed a score at that stage and he stepped up.’

Both sides didn’t produce their best on the day. Understandable given the magnitude of the game. However, for two young players to lead the charge for the victors in the latter stages showed serious courage. No wonder Olan O’Donovan is captain of this Barryroe side.

‘Mary’s had the wind with a few minutes to go. I think everybody thought it wasn’t going to be our day. But the two lads stepped up,’ corner-back Michael Walsh noted.

‘Olan, the captain, showed why we as a collective chose him at the start of the year to lead us. He led us there, kicked the winning point, made the most important kick of his entire life. It just shows that you just don’t give up. Keep going.’

A nervy opening began with St Mary’s leading 0-1 to nil after 14 minutes, Olan Corcoran kicking the only score.

It took a while for the game to ignite but it did with an electric six minutes from the winners. Ryan O’Donovan settled Barryroe with a free on 15 minutes before he supplied Seán Holland to give them the lead.

At this point, the Sky Blues were winning every 50/50 and pressured St Mary’s into mistakes. Tomás Ó Buachalla pointed after Dermot Dineen played him in before the big turning point on 18 minutes.

St Mary’s keeper Peter Daly kicked his restart straight out to Olan O’Donovan who attempted a two-pointer. He hit the target but the ball landed under the crossbar for a goal instead. The Barryroe captain, like the spectators, didn’t realise it was a goal until the umpire raised the green flag. 1-3 to 0-1.

The skipper was in flying form and struck another point on 21 minutes.

St Mary’s finally got in on the scoring act again after going 23 minutes scoreless. Eady settled them from a free. Corcoran struck another placed ball between the posts before their captain Rory O’Connor gave Tiernan O’Driscoll’s men hope by making it 1-4 to 0-4 at the break.

Ryan O’Donovan converted a two-pointer free from near the sideline to stretch the margin to five at the start of the second half.

At that stage, St Mary’s could have wilted. To their credit, they hit the next five points.

Corcoran and a fisted effort from Eoin Cullinane cancelled out O’Donovan’s two-pointer before substitute Brian McCarthy nailed a two-pointer free to leave the minimum between the teams. Brian Everard cut through the middle to lay it off to Eady and the teams were level. It was anyone’s game at that point but Barryroe seized the initiative.

‘In general, we are quite a young team, but that experience of winning a couple of years ago was great. Look, no point in saying otherwise, we’re disappointed that it’s taken us three years to get back there,’ Fleming explained. ‘We know how tough it is to try to win it. I’m just delighted today that we got across the line.’

OUR STAR: Mike Collins won the official man-of-the-match award. While he was named as a forward, he won multiple kick-outs and produced big moments.

Scorers

Barryroe: Olan O’Donovan 1-2; Ryan O’Donovan 0-3 (1f, 1 2ptf); Seán Holland, Luke Murphy, Daniel Moloney, Tomás Ó Buachalla 0-1 each.

St Mary’s: Olan Corcoran 0-3 (1f); Jack Eady (1f), Brian McCarthy (2ptf) 0-2 each; Rory O’Connor, Eoin Cullinane 0-1 each.

Barryroe: Liam Colbert; Michael Walsh, Seán O’Riordan, James Moloney; Conn Dineen, David O’Sullivan, Daniel Moloney; Dermot Dineen, Tomás Ó Buachalla; Olan O’Donovan (captain), Luke Murphy, Adam McSweeney; Mike Collins, Seán Holland, Ryan O’Donovan.

Subs: Diarmuid McCarthy for D O’Sullivan (37); Jamie Collins for S Holland (48).

St Mary’s: Peter Daly; William Hennigan, Ryan Scannell, David Curtin; Paul McMenamin, Brian Everard, Jack Hurley; Rory O’Connor, Cillian MacGillicuddy; Eoin Cullinane, Darren O’Donovan, Eoin Keohane; Olan Corcoran, Jack Eady, Michael O’Driscoll.

Subs: Brian McCarthy for M O’Driscoll (ht); Niall Kelleher for P McMenamin (47).

Referee: Niall Hayes (Carbery Rangers).