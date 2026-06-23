Ballydehob residents seeing red over glaring night light

RESIDENTS in Ballydehob have expressed concern about a glaring red light from a telecoms mast shining into their homes.

The issue was raised at a recent council meeting with one councillor claiming the beam ‘it sticks out like the Northern Star’.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) called for an investigation into complaints from residents in Knockroe, Ballydehob, and surrounding areas at a recent meeting of the West Cork Municipal

District.

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Cllr Collins said Ballydehob was an area with low light pollution and the red glow from a mast operated by Vantage Towers Limited could be seen for miles around.

He said the light became a big concern locally and residents had contacted councillors and authorities to find a solution.

Some locals even reported the light shining directly into their homes, with Cllr Collins saying he had received emails and photos showing its impact on the area.

He said the light appeared brighter than on similar masts at near Schull and at Mount Gabriel, even though the planning permission for the telecoms mast stated that a low-intensity aviation light was to be used on the mast.

Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) seconded the motion and added she had also received multiple complaints.

She highlighted concerns about the impact on the night sky, saying that Ballydehob’s skies were notably affected.

Cllr Cronin said operator Vantage Towers informed her the light was required by the Department of Defence and needs to operate as a medium-intensity aviation warning light of 2,000 candela on a continuous basis. ‘It is just too bright,’ Cllr Cronin said.

Cork County Council’s Planning and Environment Directorate had already received complaints and was looking into the matter, the meeting heard.

‘If the intensity of the light could be brought down I’d say this would solve the problem,’ Cllr Collins said.

Other members of the meeting agreed and Cllr Cronin suggested shielding could also be added to dim the light.

Independent Beara councillor Finbarr Harrington described the light as bright and really glaring, adding it ‘sticks out like the northern star’.

Responding on behalf of Cork County Council, Ger Barry, Director of Services Environment, said the issue raised was under investigation and an update would be provided soon.

A spokesperson for Vantage Towers Limited said the red warning light at Knockroe was installed as a result of a condition in the granting of planning from Cork County Council and following consultation with the Department of Defence.

‘Following local representations, Vantage Towers engaged with both the council and the Department of Defence and, after further investigation, it has been deemed that there is no requirement for the light at this location,’ the spokesperson said.

The light was scheduled to be removed on Friday, June 12th. ‘We thank all the residents for their patience,’ the spokesperson added.