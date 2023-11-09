Wycherley due to make 100th apperance for Munster

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

Munster travel north of the border for an interpro clash with Ulster tomorrow Friday (10th) at 7.35pm in the URC.

There’s a distinct West Cork flavour to Munster’s line up. Fineen Wycherley will make his 100th appearance for the province when he lines out at second-row. John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes will link up in the back-row. Jack Crowley starts at 10 after coming off the bench last weekend in their 45-14 win against the Dragons. Josh Wycherley will start from the bench.

Munster currently lie in second position in the table on 12 points just behind Connacht on 13 points after three rounds. Ulster are in eighth position on 10 points, a win on Friday would propel them above Munster in the standings.

The match will be shown live on RTÉ 2, BBC 2 Northern Ireland & Premier Sports 1 with kick-off at 7.35pm.