World champions Paul and Fintan crowned 2022 West Cork Sports Stars of the Year

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

THEY’VE dominated the world of rowing and now they are dominating the West Cork Sports Star Awards.

For the first time in the history of the awards, which celebrated their 25th anniversary at the Celtic Ross Hotel on Saturday night, we have back-to-back West Cork Sports Stars of the Year after Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy were crowned the 2022 winners.

The Skibbereen rowers, named 2022 RTÉ Sports Team of the Year in December, were unbeatable again last year as they defended their World and European titles in the Irish men’s lightweight double.

Their winning streak in this boat now stretches back to 2019.

On their own Paul also won gold at World Cup III in the Irish single scull, while Fintan won two titles at the 2022 Irish Rowing Championships, the lightweight men’s single and the senior single sculls – both firsts for him.

Also on the night, road bowling royalty Gretta Cormican was inducted into the West Cork Sports Star Hall of Fame, rising Cork dual star Millie Condon picked up the Paudie Palmer Youth Award, Skibbereen Rugby Club’s senior women’s rugby team were named Team of the Year, while Castlehaven senior ladies team received the Special Achievement Award.

Don’t miss Thursday’s Southern Star for all the news and photos from the awards!