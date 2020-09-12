Wonderful West Cork crowned county senior ladies football champions for the first time

West Cork 4-9

Mourneabbey 2-13

WEST Cork are Cork LGFA senior football champions for the very first time.

The divisional team stunned seven-in-a-row chasing Mourneabbey in Saturday evening’s final at CIT to snatch the county crown from the reigning champions and, in the process, create history.

A late goal from the impressive Daire Kiely fired West Cork to glory as they avenged their 2018 and 2019 final defeats to Mourneabbey.

West Cork had to rebound from a bad start when they fell 1-2 to 0-0 behind, Laura Fitzgerald with the Mourneabbey goal, but Libby Coppinger soon hit back with a goal for West Cork. Doireann O’Sullivan and the relentless Eimear Kiely swapped goals, and it was 2-2 apiece at the first water break.

Just before half time a second Libby Coppinger goal handed West Cork the lead at the break, 3-5 to 2-7 ahead at the break.

In the second half, again, there was little to chose between the sides, with Coppinger in top form for West Cork while Doireann O’Sullivan was keeping the scoreboard ticking over for Mourneabbey.

The key score was Daire Kiely’s late, match-winning goal, arrowed into the top corner, as West Cork stunned the champs in sensational style.

Scorers - West Cork: Libby Coppinger 2-3; Áine Terry O’Sullivan 0-4 (4f); Daire Kiely 1-1; Eimear Kiely 1-0; Rachel Murphy 0-1. Mourneabbey: Doireann O’Sullivan 1-6 (4f); Laura Fitzgerald 1-1; Ellie Jack, Ciara O’Sullivan 0-2 each; Máire O’Callaghan, Bríd O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

West Cork: Martina O’Brien (Clonakilty); Siobhán Courtney (Castlehaven), Sarah Hayes (Rosscarbery), Christina O’Sullivan (Beara); Emma Spillane (Bantry Blues), Clare O’Shea (Beara), Melissa Duggan (Dohenys); Eimear Kiely (Valley Rovers), Eve Murphy (Bantry Blues); Áine Terry O’Sullivan (captain, Beara), Rachel Murphy (Bantry Blues), Lisa Harte (O’Donovan Rossa); Fiona Keating (Courcey Rovers), Libby Coppinger (St Colum’s), Daire Kiely (Valley Rovers). Subs: Cliona Maguire (Rosscarbery) for C O’Sullivan (ht), Maggie Coppinger (St Colum’s) for E Murphy (55), Moira Barrett (Clonakilty) for Áine Terry O’Sullivan (64, inj).

Mourneabbey: Meabh O’Sullivan; Aisling O’Sullivan, Eimear Meaney, Aoife Walsh; Emma Coakley, Kathryn Coakley, Anna Ryan; Máire O’Callaghan, Roisin O’Sullivan; Ciara O’Sullivan, Ellie Jack, Niamh O’Sullivan; Bríd O’Sullivan (captain), Doireann O’Sullivan, Laura Fitzgerald. Subs: Ashling Cronin for M O’Callaghan (30, inj), Máire O’Callaghan for A Cronin (ht), Ashling Cronin for Aoife Walsh (45), Sandra Conroy for E Coakley (45), Ciara Harrington for R O’Sullivan (60, inj).

Referee: Justin Murphy.