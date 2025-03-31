With a passion for life, Oisín Gillain was so much to so many

STANDING tall at six foot five inches, Oisín Gillain was an imposing figure on the pitch, a teenage goliath destined for great things with his local GAA club, yet it’s his impact off the pitch that will also endure.

Oisín, just 18 years old, passed away the week before last, his loss felt right across West Cork and this tight, now heartbroken community because his own journey was just beginning.

His reputation as a footballer and hurler was growing season after season, for his club Kilbrittain and his school Hamilton High, and Oisín had already achieved so much in his short career.

Just recently he helped the Hammies win the school’s first-ever Simcox Cup title, and was an ever-present in midfield in their run to the last four of the Corn Uí Mhuirí. He was set to sit his Leaving Cert exams this summer.

With a passion for life, Oisín was so much to so many. Son. Brother. Cousin. Grandson. Best friend. Teammate. Nephew. Godson. Friend. Classmate. Those who knew him best talk of a gentleman on and off the pitch, an exceptional GAA talent who was a rising star with Kilbrittain.

‘He had exceptional talent; his dedication, passion, and skill were evident from a young age. He was only just breaking into adult teams over the last year or so and the club had been looking forward to his future accomplishments at adult level,’ Kilbrittain GAA Club said.

‘A likeable character, a gentleman on and off the pitch, he had looked out for younger players coming through from underage to minor, with encouragement and advice. He was already showing leadership qualities especially with the U21 hurling and football teams in recent years. His hurling talent enabled him to be picked in the Cork development squad at U15 hurling in 2021 and at U16 hurling in 2022.’

When Oisín was 16 years old in 2023, he made the midfield position his own when Kilbrittain won the Carbery U21B football championship. That same year he was the youngest member of the Hammies hurling squad that reached the All-Ireland final. And he took the step up into adult ranks in his long stride.

‘Oisín was part of the junior B hurling team that won the Carbery junior B title in 2024,’ Kilbrittain GAA explained.

‘He made an immediate impact off the bench in the first round against Barryroe in a very wet Clonakilty with the report stating “Substitute Oisín Gillain shot narrowly wide with his first touch.” In the final against Ballinascarthy he scored four points from play having been introduced before half time.

‘He excelled at football, breaking onto the junior football team in 2024 where he was making his presence felt. A report in The Southern Star for the championship game against St Colum’s stated “and Oisín Gillain worked tirelessly up and down the field.” His future on the playing field was bright, with Kilbrittain GAA Club and possibly further afield.

‘His loss to the club, while huge, is small in comparison to the immeasurable loss to this family. The club extends our deepest sympathies and condolences to his team-mates, friends and especially his parents Catherine and Christophe, sisters Sinéad and Fionnuala and the wider Gillain family.’