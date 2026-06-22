William Hourihane hopes Carbery hurlers can seize their chance in county championship

NEW Carbery manager William Hourihane believes his side have a real chance to make a statement when they take to the field, with the divisional side bidding for only their second championship win in three seasons.

The south-west division are preparing for their opening Co-Op Superstores Divisions/Colleges Championship clash against Seandún on Tuesday in Ovens (7.30pm).

With Avondhu unable to field a team against Seandún, this game will decide who faces Muskerry in the semi-finals, while Imokilly take on UCC on the other side of the draw.

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Hourihane, a St Colum’s man, is hoping to change Carbery’s fortunes after defeats to Muskerry and Avondhu last year.

‘I’m looking forward to it. It’s a bit of a change. Avondhu would have been favourites against Seandún, so them pulling out was a surprise to us. We’ll give it a good go. To win a game would be great. It would be a big thing for Carbery. Hopefully all will go well,’ he said.

Carbery’s opponents are appearing in the championship for the first time since 2021 and only their second campaign since 2011. The availability of Bishopstown players has been a significant boost for the city division.

That lack of recent championship exposure underlines the opportunity facing Carbery to reach the last four.

‘There is a chance for us if we get it right and if the players perform to their potential. I don’t know if it’s overconfidence or not, but there is an opportunity there for us,’ Hourihane explained.

‘If you get one win under your belt, everything changes. The next game becomes even bigger. I believe we have a right chance.

‘There is an opportunity there for Seandún as well, but if we get our act together on the night and win that game, the whole narrative around Carbery hurling changes. I'd like to think there is a big opportunity there.’

With clubs such as Barryroe and Argideen Rangers still battling for league promotion and survival, it has not been easy to get the full squad together.

Key players include Bandon sharpshooter Michael Cahalane, while All-Ireland junior champions Kilbrittain can call on the likes of Aaron Holland, Eoin O’Neill and Ronan Crowley, the man of the match in the Black and Amber's All-Ireland final victory over Easkey.

‘If the lads can see that opportunity and get a few senior games under their belt, we can achieve things this year. The problem is that some clubs are fighting for survival while others are chasing promotion. It’s a big thing for them,’ Hourihane admitted.

‘Getting players released isn’t easy because they might have a game on the Saturday. I get it. It’s about finding a balance between getting games and working with the clubs.

‘That’s the problem with divisions now. The league has become very serious for clubs because they are trying to build on previous successes.’

Preparation has been encouraging, with challenge games against Bishopstown and Sarsfields completed.

The performances were encouraging too, though Hourihane knows championship hurling is a different challenge altogether.

‘We competed really well. The funny thing was our second-half performances were better than our first halves. Usually a divisional team fades out, but it was the opposite with us.

‘We won both second halves and that is a great sign. I expect us to be competitive against Seandún. The buy-in has been good. Anyone who has been missing has been genuinely injured or away. I think we’ll be very competitive,’ he added.

‘We were meant to have two more games as well but, unfortunately, teams had to pull out. It’s about trying to get to the level of a championship game and then believing we have a chance.’

Regardless of the opportunity facing Carbery, Hourihane feels it is disappointing that both Avondhu and Duhallow have withdrawn before a ball has been thrown in.

‘If you want to create an incentive, you have to be guaranteed three senior hurling championship games. Either put all the divisional teams together and let two qualify, or put everyone into an open draw.

‘A lot of people think it’s a one-horse race and the divisional competitions are dying. Maybe you could have the divisions play the clubs, but something has to be done.

‘When you go through Avondhu’s clubs, they’re very strong. Whatever happened there, I don’t know, but it was very surprising. You’d do well to come out of a game against them with clubs such as Kilshannig and Buttevant involved.

‘Having said that, Seandún will provide tough opposition. I know they have had a few challenge games. They will be decent.’