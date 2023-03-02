When to watch West's best at European Indoors

THREE West Cork athletes will compete at this week’s European Indoor Championships in Istanbul. Here is when they are in action:

JOAN HEALY: The Leevale AC sprinter runs in the heats of the women’s 60m on Friday morning (9.05am, Irish time). If she gets through then the semi-finals and final are on Friday evening.

DARRAGH McELHINNEY: The opening round of the men’s 3000m takes place at 7am (Irish time) in Saturday morning’s session, and if Darragh advances the European final is on Sunday (5pm, Irish time).

PHIL HEALY: Phil is on the Ireland women’s 4x400m relay team and they are straight into Sunday evening’s final (4.25pm, Irish time).

