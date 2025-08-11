West’s best strike gold on All-Ireland stage

All-Ireland delight for local bowlers who raid the Orchard

WEST Cork bowlers brought their A-game to the All-Ireland series in Armagh – and brought home the titles, too.

Schull’s Shane Crowley, Drinagh’s Emma Hurley, Laura Sexton from Timoleague and Eoghan Kelly from Macroom all produced standout performances on the Keady–Tassagh road to claim All-Ireland glory, each delivering on big stages when it mattered most.

***

Shane Crowley made amends for his defeat in last year’s U18 final to Armagh’s Oisin Gribben by beating Tyrone’s Eoghan McVeigh by a bowl of odds.

Crowley’s power was the decisive factor. McVeigh opened, but Crowley settled with massive third and fourth bowls out Tynan’s bend to go a bowl up. McVeigh, with two perfect efforts, had it under the bowl at Gillogly’s. Crowley restored his advantage at the Creamery Lane and held that up to McKeown’s and into the hollow.

McVeigh mounted a serious challenge late on, his 13th down past the garage followed by three strong bowls past McKee’s wall to Dudley’s cut the odds to 50 metres. But Crowley, with two fine finishes, got out the bridge and over the line to bring the U18 title back to Schull.

***

In the girls’ U18, Drinagh’s Emma Hurley was ice-cool as she saw off Ellie Mai Carr, daughter of former champion Eddie.

Ellie Mai burst from the blocks with three big opening shots into the hollow, but a focused Hurley kept it under the bowl. She took the lead with a massive fourth and was never headed again. Big odds followed on Gillogly’s Heights, and the decisive moment came when Hurley went sight above the piggeries and Carr missed. Hurley raised the bowl with a sensational shot to the Bus Shelter and crossed the finish line in two more to add the U18 crown to her U16 title of 2023.

***

The boys’ U14 final looked set to be one of the scores of the weekend. Eoghan Kelly of Macroom and Emmet O’Rourke opened with two big efforts apiece, the latter taking both. Kelly hit a stunning third into the hollow before Gillogly’s Heights to grab his first lead. He took control from there and raised the bowl at Twynam’s bend with two more sizzling efforts.

O’Rourke mounted a final push with a tremendous tenth from the last bend to the Bus Shelter. It was under the bowl there, and he landed an excellent last, but Kelly held his nerve and beat the line with a composed final shot to secure his first All-Ireland title.

***

In Junior A, Mayfield’s Paddy Stokes faced seasoned campaigner Conor McGuigan, a former winner at all grades. Stokes started well, but McGuigan’s fourth to Tynan’s corner turned the tide. A poor spell left Stokes two bowls down at the Creamery Lane. He halved the deficit with a fine ninth to Dooley’s, but McGuigan regained control and beat two big bowls to the bridge. Stokes missed the line and McGuigan sealed another All-Ireland by a bowl.

***

Sunday morning saw the senior ladies’ final, as Kelly Mallon chased a record 12th title against Timoleague’s Hannah Sexton.

Munster champ Sexton opened with a huge drive up the hill to take the first shot by three metres, and her superb fourth had the score level at Twynam’s bend. But disaster struck with a wayward fifth that spun wide and fell short of sight. Mallon went full sight in five, nearly a bowl up.

Playing with poise and purpose, she fired two brilliant efforts into the hollow and over Gillogly’s to stretch her odds. Her eighth to the Creamery Lane raised the second bowl.

Sexton’s 13th was excellent and knocked the odds, but Mallon stayed cool and lined a big last that Sexton couldn’t match. Mallon’s legacy as the greatest women’s bowler ever looks unassailable. We’ll see her again at September’s King & Queen of the Roads.

**

Later on Sunday, Laura Sexton (sister of Hannah) contested the inaugural junior ladies’ All-Ireland against Jessica Hughes (Kelly Mallon’s cousin).

Nerves showed early, but Sexton settled first, landing two great bowls to McKeown’s. Hughes responded with a fine fifth toward the Creamery Lane. Sexton replied with a solid effort to the Lane while Hughes went very right and missed the tip.

Sexton raised big odds with her seventh and eighth toward Gillogly’s. Hughes fired a massive bowl to Twynam’s to keep it under the bowl, but Sexton hit near sight at Twynam’s, which Hughes couldn’t match. With the finish in sight, Hughes fought to keep it under the bowl to the Bus Shelter bend but missed the line. Sexton beat it with composure to bring the Malachy Lennon Cup back to Timoleague, presented by Philomena Lennon.

**

The intermediate decider saw Paidin Stokes face Eugene McVeigh, the latter bowling with Cork style. McVeigh launched a huge opener and raised the bowl with a rocket fifth to Gillogly’s. Stokes knocked it at the Creamery Lane but trailed again after McVeigh’s thunderbolt to Dooley’s. A gap opened late after McVeigh faltered, but Stokes missed McKee’s wall. He forced a last shot, but McVeigh’s 16th took a kind roll over the line. Stokes couldn’t match it. Tyrone takes the title.