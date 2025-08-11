Sport

Bandon teen Niamh Cotter excited to get started with Galway United

August 11th, 2025 8:00 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Niamh Cotter has signed for Galway United. (Photo: galwayunitedfc.ie)

RISING soccer star Niamh Cotter can’t wait to line out with her new club, Galway United.

The Bandon teen (19) has swapped Cork City Women’s FC for Galway in an eye-catching move, and is looking forward to the challenge.

‘I’m really excited and buzzing now to have signed, everyone has been so welcoming and there’s such a good atmosphere at the club,’ Cotter said.

‘As a defender I’ve always hated playing against Galway United so it’ll be good to be on the other side. I’m a defender who loves to defend, I’m aggressive, physical and passionate. I just can’t wait to get started.’

Republic of Ireland U19 international Cotter has risen to prominence in recent seasons, having made her senior club debut in 2023. The highly-rated defender was crowned Cork City Women’s Young Player of the Year last season, as well as making the shortlist for the League of Ireland Women’s Young Player of the Year award.

The transfer to Galway United, fourth in the Women’s Premier Division, represents a step-up in Cotter’s career.

