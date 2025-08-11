Clonakilty rallies in bid to rehome its arts centre

Over 100 people gathered in Clonakilty last Saturday to show their support for the Clonakilty Community Arts Centre, which is due to end its long-standing presence at 2, Astna Square.

The arts centre was issued notice in June to leave the building within four months, ending a 12-year residence at the heart of the town.

The rally brought together artists, staff, workshop participants, teachers, students, and concerned community members — all highlighting the serious cultural and social impact of losing the arts centre on the town of Clonakilty and its surrounding areas.

The range of services provided by the centre includes hosting art exhibitions, concerts, readings, spoken word events and open-mic nights; studios for teachers to provide lessons in visual art, music and photography; facilitating workshops for non-permanent studio members and local art groups; and facilitating school visits throughout the year.

Speakers at the rally, which also involved a march through the town, expressed their frustration at the perceived lack of communication and engagement from Cork County Council on the issue, calling for meaningful support and immediate action.

As reported last week, the council is being asked to approve a ‘meanwhile use’ of the vacant fire station on Kent Street as a temporary home while a permanent solution is sought.

Despite broad support across the community for the arts centre and for the idea of dedicating the empty buildings along Kent Street to community-enhancing services, no update has been received on whether the council intends to grant meanwhile use.

Anyone interested in expressing their support, can sign a petition at change.org Save Our Arts Center