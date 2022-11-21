West Cork U15s win divisional cup after late, late heroics

THE West Cork U15 LGFA team defeated favourites Mid Cork in the recent divisional cup final in Banteer.

An exciting display of football from both teams in which the West Cork team was trailing by five points in the dying minutes but with true West Cork character, scored two goals in the final minute to win by the narrowest of margins.

The West Cork panel included Ella Ryan (Valley Rovers), Ella Hayes (O’Donovan Rossa), Kate Carmody (Kinsale), Allie Tobin (O’Donovan Rossa), Emily O’Donovan (O’Donovan Rossa), Ellie Coughlan (Kinsale), Sarah Galvin (Courcey Rovers), Grace Kingston (Beara), Leah Galvin (Courcey Rovers), Sarah Thullier (Kinsale), Aoife Dullea (Valley Rovers), Abaigh Buckley (Castlehaven), Emily McGrath (Valley Rovers), Caoimhe Craig (Valley Rovers), Eimear O’Shea (Beara), Aoife O’Driscoll (O’Donovan Rossa), Kate McEntee (Valley Rovers), Ally McGrath (Valley Rovers), Clodagh McCarthy (Clonakilty), Sinead Murphy (Beara), Millie Slyne (Valley Rovers), Holly Brickley (O’Donovan Rossa), Eabha O’Donovan (O’Donovan Rossa), Caoimhe Horgan (Kinsale), Catherine Murphy (Kinsale), Kate Carey (Ilen Rovers), Ruby Downing (Beara), Ella O’Sullivan (Clonakilty), Maisie O’Callaghan (Kinsale) and Ellie O’Sullivan (Beara).

Coaches and mentors are Brian McCarthy, Anne O’Grady, Miriam Forbes, DJ O’Shea, Paul O’Callaghan, Leonard Cooke, John McCarthy and Declan Harte.