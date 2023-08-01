West Cork trio named in Munster women's squad for interpros

JUST like with the men’s Munster rugby team, there is a noticeable West Cork presence to the province’s women’s squad too.

Ahead of the upcoming Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship, Munster head coach Niamh Briggs has named a 32-player squad that includes three West Cork players.

Skibbereen native Gillian Coombes, who plays her club rugby with Ballincollig RFC, was part of the Munster team that won the 2022 interpros and is back for more this season; she is also a sister of Irish international and Munster star Gavin Coombes.

Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemian RFC) and Leap native Michelle O’Driscoll (Skibbereen RFC/Ballincollig RFC) are also included in the panel, and both of these players were key member of the Skibb women’s rugby team that won a treble in the 2021/22 season. Both are also uncapped at interpro level.

Highly-rated Saskia Wycherley (Bantry Bay RFC) is amongst the nine development players who will also train with the Munster squad throughout the campaign. Saskia is a younger sister to Munster stars Fineen and Josh Wycherley.

The Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship will take place on four successive weekends – August 12th, August 19th, August 26th and September 2nd.

Munster kick off their campaign against Ulster at City of Armagh RFC on August 12th which is followed by the visit of Connacht to Musgrave Park on August 19th before a trip to Dublin to take on Leinster in Donnybrook on August 26th. A finals day will be held on September 2nd with further details to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, there is also a strong West Cork presence on the Munster U18 girls, U17 girls and U17 boys’ clubs squads:

Munster U18 Girls: Alex Goode (Bandon RFC), Niamh McCarthy (Bantry Bay RFC).

Munster U17 Girls: Clodagh McCarthy, Emer Moroney, Erin McCarthy, Leona Arra, Niamh Hilliard, Roxanne Llewellyn (all Clonakilty RFC), Grace Kingston, Mary Fox, Muireann McCarthy (all Bantry Bay RFC), Niamh O’Mahony (Bandon RFC/Ballincollig RFC).

Munster U17 Boys Clubs: Charlie Callanan, Noah O’Sullivan, Daniel Coughlan (all Bandon RFC), Aodhan Brennan (Bantry Bay RFC).