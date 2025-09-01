West Cork trio heading to World Athletics Championships

THREE West Cork athletes have been named in the Athletics Ireland final team selection for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

European U23 and World University Games silver medallist Nicola Tuthill (UCD AC), from Kilbrittain, will compete at the championships to be held at the Japan National Stadium from September 13th to September 21st The West Cork native will compete in the women’s hammer throw, an event where she has improved her personal best and Irish U23 record to 71.75m this summer.

Bantry’s Darragh McElhinney will be on the start-line of the men’s 5000m, while Ballinascarthy’s Laura Nicholson (Bandon AC) will race in the women’s 1500m, and was officially confirmed as qualified based on her ranking over the weekend.