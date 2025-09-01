Bandon Protest over planned casino

A protest is being organised in Bandon on Tuesday September 2nd against plans for a casino/gaming arcade in the town centre.

Last week Cork Council Council granted Leeside Leisure Ltd planning permission for a change of use of the ground floor of the former Stables Bar on Oliver Plunkett Street for a casino/ gaming arcade despite objections from numerous local groups and organisations.

The protest will commence at PriceSavers at South Main Street and will continue up to Cork Council Council offices at Station Road.

A large crowd is expected to attend the protest and it is expected that the crowd will also be addressed by several speakers including possibly local councillors.

Those wishing to appeal the decision to An Comisiùn Pleanála (formerly known as An Bord Pleanála ) have just four weeks to do from last Thursday August 28th when planning permission was granted with a standard appeal costing €220.