West Cork through to Kennedy Cup semi-final

THE adventure continues for the talented West Cork Academy team at the Kennedy Cup in Limerick, as they prepare for a semi-final this Thursday evening.

Through to the last four of the cup competition, West Cork face the Midlands at 5pm in UL, looking to build on their sensational form this week. Galway play Wexford in the other semi-final today.

After topping their group with three wins, the West Cork Academy beat Donegal 4-3 on penalties in an epic quarter-final on Wednesday. Top scorer Tom Whooley and Alex Bramoulle were both on target in the 2-2 draw, before the West Cork team held their nerve in the penalty shoot-out.