Sport

West Cork secures best-ever Kennedy Cup finish

June 16th, 2023 4:51 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

West Cork has finished third in the Kennedy Cup. (Photo: Tom Russell)

HISTORY was made on Friday afternoon when the West Cork Academy won the third/fourth place play-off at the Kennedy Cup.

It means the class of 2023 has secured West Cork's best-ever finish in the prestigious national U14 competition in UL.

West Cork's top scorer Tom Whooley and goalkeeper Daire Hurley were the heroes; Whooley scored in normal time of the 1-1  draw against Wexford, and also netted the winning penalty in the shoot-out (4-3), while Hurley pulled off two brilliant saves in the shoot-out.

Christos Delis, Matthew Buttimer and Luke Holland also scored their penalties.

It's a fitting end to a memorable week for these young trailblazers.

