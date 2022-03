RALLY HQ: Clonakilty Park Hotel.

CEREMONIAL START: Friday, 7.30pm, Connolly Street, Clonakilty.

SATURDAY: Eight stages (4x2) – Ardfield (1&3); Hayes’ Cross (2&4); Sam’s Cross (5&7) & Rossmore (6&8). Service (Clonakilty Agricultural College) prior to SS 1 and after SS 2, 4 & 6.

SUNDAY: Six stages (3x2) – Ring (9 & 12), Clogagh (10 & 13) and Ballinascarthy (11 & 14). Service (Clonakilty Agricultural College) prior to SS 9 and after SS 11.

FINISH RAMP: Sunday, 4pm, Pearse Street, Clonakilty.