West Cork LGFA adult championships are making welcome return after two-year absence

THE Drinagh Co-op sponsored West Cork LGFA adult championships are making a welcome return after a two-year hiatus.

Covid-19 rendered the West Cork region’s senior ladies football championships redundant for the past 24 months. Now, with new sponsors Drinagh Co-op on board, four knockout adult football competitions should provide plenty of excitement and drama over the coming months.

West Cork LGFA last crowned three adult champions back in 2019. Muintir Gabriels defeated O’Donovan Rossa B to capture the Division 3 title. Dohenys overcame rivals Castlehaven in an epic Division 2 decider, 1-9 to 1-8, to become Division 2 champions.

The 2019 Division 1 final was contested between Bantry Blues and Kinsale in Ardfield’s GAA grounds. Kinsale secured a hard-fought 2-12 to 0-13 victory thanks, in part, to current Cork senior Faye Ahern’s contribution of 1-8.

Each of the four 2022 West Cork championship’s fixtures are to be played on or before the following dates: Round 1 by July 11th, semi-finals by July 29th and all finals on the weekend of August 7th.

This year’s Division 1 championship will be contested by six clubs. The winners of 2021 JAFC county champions Castlehaven and 2021 intermediate county champions Valley Rovers’ eagerly-anticipated clash will be away to Bantry Blues in the semi-finals.

On the other side of the draw, Rosscarbery await the winners of an all-senior club encounter between Kinsale and Clonakilty.

The Drinagh Co-Op Division 2 West Cork championship sees last year’s Cork JBFC county champions O’Donovan Rossa taking on Beara. The latter are making a welcome return to the adult football ranks.

Whoever emerges from that encounter will meet the winners of Dohenys and Tadgh MacCarthaigh. The Dunmanway club heartbreakingly lost out to Castlehaven in last year’s JAFC decider on 30-metre frees and will be eager to lift some silverware this season.

A Division 3 competition sees seven clubs competing for West Cork honours. Ilen Rovers’ ascension to the adult ranks should make for a cracking first round clash with Ibane Ladies. Clann na nGael await the victors in the semi-finals. The same is true of newcomers Bandon who take on Keelnameela. The winners of that matchup will face either St Colum’s or Muintir Gabriels in the last four.

This year’s West Cork Division 4 championship comprises clubs second (junior) teams. A local derby between O’Donovan Rossa and Castlehaven is the pick of the first round ties.

Drinagh Co-op West Cork LGFA Division 1 Championship – Round 1: Castlehaven v Valley Rovers, Kinsale v Clonakilty. Semi-finals: Bantry Blues v Castlehaven/Valley Rovers, Rosscarbery v Kinsale/Clonakilty.

Drinagh Co-op West Cork LGFA Division 2 Championship – Semi-finals: O’Donovan Rossa vv Beara, Dohenys v Tadgh MacCarthaigh.

Drinagh Co-Op West Cork LGFA Division 3 Championship – Round 1: Ilen Rovers v Ibane Ladies, Bandon v Keelnameela, St Colum’s v Muintir Gabriels. Semi-finals: Clann na nGael v Ilen Rovers/Ibane Ladies, Bandon/Keelnameela v St Colum’s/Muintir Gabriels.

Drinagh Co-Op West Cork LGFA Division 4 Championship (second/junior teams) – Round 1: Clonakilty v Valley Rovers, Dohenys v Bantry Blues, O’Donovan Rossa v Castlehaven. Semi-finals: Rosscarbery Ladies v Clonakilty/Valley Rovers, Dohenys/Bantry Blues v O’Donovan Rossa/Castlehaven.