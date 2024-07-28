West Cork League Masters Cup semi-finalists confirmed

THE 2024 West Cork Masters League Cup semi-finals will see Bandon travel to Kinsale AFC and Clonakilty Soccer Club host Drinagh Rangers.

All four of this season’s quarter-finals produced plenty of drama and set up two intriguing penultimate-round clashes.

Aultagh Celtic and Drinagh Rangers’ Masters Cup quarter-final ended in a 2-0 victory for the visitors at Nedineagh East. Keith Jagoe and Eamon Connolly found the net to send Rangers through.Despite the loss, James O’Driscoll, John McGillicuddy, Tim Crowley and Eddie O’Connell shone for Aultagh. David Curran, Keith Jagoe and Brendan O’Donovan impressed for the winners.

Clonakilty Soccer Club are through to the last four of this summer’s Masters Cup thanks to a 3-1 defeat of Sullane in Darrara. Two Aidan Pendlebury strikes plus an Alan Ward effort earned Clon a hard-fought win. Robert O’Riordan replied for the visitors on an evening Mark Irwin, Alan Murphy and Darragh Murphy were amongst Clonakilty’s top performers.

Kinsale AFC had to negotiate extra-time before knocking Castlelack out of the Masters Cup courtesy of a 2-1 triumph at Madden Park. Derek McCarthy broke the deadlock for Kinsale before a Gary Cronin leveller made it 1-1 and took the tie to extra-time. There, a late James Ryan strike sent Kinsale into the semi-finals. Castlelack played superbly thanks to Ronan Collins, Danny Madden, Denis O’Mahony and Noel Leahy’s combined efforts. Florence Lynch and Eoin Hogan were the pick of Kinsale’s top players.

Bandon travelled to Castletownbere for a Masters Cup last-eight encounter with Beara United. The visitors emerged 2-0 winners by scoring a goal in either half.

Keith Holden’s 20th minute opener handed Bandon a 1-0 interval lead. Kyle O’Donovan sealed victory in the second period. Paul O’Sullivan, Lorcan Harrington and Colin Sheehan impressed for Beara. Keith Holden, Mike Ahern, Kyle O’Donovan and Liam Sheehan stood out for the winners.

So, the top three teams from the Eastern Conference; Bandon, Kinsale and Clonakilty Soccer Club plus Western Conference challengers Drinagh will provide a quality line-up in the last four of this summer’s knockout competition.