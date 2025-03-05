West Cork clubs ready for county LGFA U21 throw-in

WEST Cork clubs are scheduled for Cork LGFA U21 championship action on a hectic weekend in one of the county’s most competitive grades.

Kinsale went all the way to last year’s Cork LGFA U21A decider only to be denied by Glanmire. Having played twice in three days, overcoming Naomh Abán and Clonakilty, Kinsale came up short by a single point, 1-16 to 3-9, to eventual champions Glanmire.

A repeat of last year’s quarter-final sees Kinsale hosting Naomh Abán in the 2025 U21A Championship. Whoever emerges from that encounter will face either Éire Óg or reigning champions Glanmire in the semi-finals.

Catherine Murphy, Geraldine Tyner, Mary Clare Murphy, Amy Casey, Caoimhe Heffernan and Kate Redmond shone for Kinsale U21s last year.

Another West Cork club, Clonakilty, takes on Aghada in Ahamilla. The former were denied a U21A county final appearance by Kinsale when an injury-time free saw the Brewery Town lose 4-6 to 2-11 in last year’s semi-finals.

Kate O’Donovan, Síofra Pattwell, Clodagh McCarthy, Aisling Moloney, Ciara White, Laura Daly and Aoife O’Flynn Meade were regularly on the West Cork club's scoresheet. St Val’s or Mourneabbey meet the winners of Clon and Aghada’s clash in the U21A Championship’s penultimate round.

***

2024 U21B championship winners St Val’s ended Castlehaven’s hopes of reaching last year’s county final. The Union Hall-Castletownshend club lost 4-7 to 1-10 in a semi-final Ellen Connolly, Amy McCarthy, Ellen Buckley and Laura O’Donoghue made their collective presence felt.

This weekend, a home tie against Bride Rovers offers the West Cork side an opportunity to reach another U21B semi-final. The winners of Douglas and Erin’s Own’s clash will face the Haven or Bride in the last four.

On the opposite side of the U21B county championship draw, O’Donovan Rossa travel to Nemo Rangers. Should the Skibbereen club progress, they will face either Rockbán or Mallow for a place in the decider.

***

Four West Cork LGFA clubs are involved in this year’s U21C county championship.

Dohenys and Ilen Rovers meet in Dunmanway while Valley Rovers have home advantage for the visit of Ballincollig.

On the other side of the draw, an improving Bandon will need to be at their best to defeat the team that overcame them in the 2024 U21D county final, Youghal. Inch Rovers or Carrigaline await the victors in the semi-finals.

Another West Cork LGFA derby in the U21D county championships quarter-finals sees Bantry Blues travelling to Ibane Ladies.

In the U21E quarter-finals, Beara hosts Macroom and will be looking to cement a county semi-final place against the winners of Rosscarbery and St Michael’s last eight encounter. In the same competition, Killavullen and Tadhg MacCárthaigh meet in the quarter-finals.

St Colum’s were drawn away to Mitchelstown in the U21F county preliminary round. In the same competition, Courcey Rovers will play Muintir Gabriels for a place in the semi-finals.