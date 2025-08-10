‘We’re treating it as another final,’ insists captain Cahalane

Cork skipper not getting distracted by three-in-a-row talk

CORK captain fantastic Méabh Cahalane is desperate to raise the O’Duffy Cup for the second year running when she leads the Rebels into Sunday’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie final at Croke Park.

The drive for a three-in-a-row – and a fifth consecutive All-Ireland senior final appearance – owes much to the high standards set by leaders like Cahalane, Saoirse McCarthy, Hannah Looney, Ashling Thompson and Amy O’Connor.

Cahalane has enjoyed another outstanding season in Ger Manley’s defence. Now, as Cork prepare for a repeat showdown with Galway, she believes the experience of last year’s final – and familiarity with the Croke Park stage – could prove crucial.

‘We are really familiar with each other,’ Cahalane said of their latest clash with Galway.

‘We’ve played each other in some of the biggest games over the last number of years. There’s huge respect there. Galway have really good players, as do we, and it’s going to come down to work rate and the will to win.

‘We know it’s going to take 60 minutes – and maybe more – to get over the line. We’ve been preparing for that.’

It’s 12 months since 2024 vice-captain Méabh and captain Molly Lynch lifted the O’Duffy Cup following a 1-16 to 0-16 victory over a star-studded Galway team. That day, Katrina Mackey’s goal proved decisive after Cork surrendered a six-point lead, were reeled back in, and then held their nerve to finish with three late points.

Naturally, talk of a three-in-a-row has intensified in the run-up to this year’s final – but Cahalane insists the focus remains on the here and now.

‘We’ve been hearing about the three-in-a-row during the year, but that’s not something we want to get distracted with,’ she said.

‘There are girls on this panel for whom it’s their first time going to Croke Park. It’s their first All-Ireland final, and we’re treating it like it’s the same for everyone.

‘There’s a huge hunger to win the next one. You quickly forget about the previous success once a new season begins.’

That’s a message she’s shared often with her younger sister, Orlaith, since she joined the senior squad in 2022.

‘Orlaith’s won two out of three All-Ireland finals since she came in,’ Méabh said. ‘I keep reminding her that All-Ireland finals don’t always come around that often. There can be times when you don’t get that chance. So we’re just treating it as another final – because we really want to get over the line.’

This weekend also marks another big chapter for the Cahalanes. After Damien and Jack’s exploits with the Cork senior hurlers, now it’s Méabh and Orlaith’s turn to represent the family in a major Croke Park decider.

‘Last week when we were playing Waterford in Nowlan Park, the lads were getting ready for their club championship opener against Mallow,’ Méabh smiled.

‘We were trying to keep up with the score on the way home. There are always days when there are games on at the same time – that’s just the nature of us all playing. But we got two wins that Saturday, so that’s always a good day out!’

The Cahalane clan – and Cork camogie – will hope for another special Sunday on Jones’s Road.