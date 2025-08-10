'I think this is my 11th All-Ireland. That’s the stuff that you dream of'

BY DARAGH Ó CONCHÚIR

‘YOU never take it for granted.’ So says Laura Treacy, veteran of 11 years as a first-team player on the Cork camogie team, chasing a seventh Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior medal against Galway today (5.15pm, live on RTÉ2) and one of the premier centre-backs of the era.

Méabh Cahalane is on one less Celtic Cross, having emerged in 2015 and been another constant in both defensive lines. She is captain this term and echoes the sentiment on the value of each year you return never dissipating.

You would not have known it as she re-integrated seamlessly into the team in last year’s decider, but the St Finbarr’s stalwart had missed much of the Championship with a hamstring injury and at the media event prior to that final, she was on a diet of shuttle runs.

That same night, the youngest of the three Cahalane siblings on the panel - Orlaith is named at centre-forward today - Gráinne suffered a devastating Achilles tendon injury. It was a reminder of the slings and arrows of the sport.

Twelve months later, there is no need for extra work for Méabh, while her younger sister is well on the road to recovery.

'Yeah, I was trying to get the mileage in, but thankfully this year, not having to do as much,' Méabh reports.

'It was just a matter of testing it to see that it would be okay and fit to go… It’s mental as much as physical. I think you’re just hoping that the timing of it is right and you can get yourself fully back. And I suppose you’re always kind of in a race against time when it comes to this time of the year. But it was worth it in the end.

'Gráinne (got hurt) the same night. And I suppose that’s it, you’re only ever really one training session away from an injury. It reminds you to enjoy games and training a bit more. We saw her get injured the week before the final, it reminded us that you don’t take anything for granted.

'She’s back training and back playing with the club, and she’s going very well. So look, hopefully we’ll have her back in this squad soon enough.'

It isn’t a given, but generally, there is a greater sense of calmness that comes with knowing what All-Ireland final day is about and this duo have 19 between them prior to today.

'I think this is my 11th All-Ireland,' says Treacy. 'That’s the stuff that you dream of. When you’re a child, even to put on the Cork jersey, not to mind represent the county and win six All-Irelands, and possibly this being a seventh, my younger self would have dreamed of that.

'So I’m really looking forward to this. I don’t know, do you nearly cherish them that little bit more knowing that your career is probably coming to an end over the next little while? It’s gonna be another great day and another great battle against Galway.

'At the beginning of each year, I end up reflecting on the year I’ve had. Can I offer more? Can I become a better player? Because unless I’m going to be able to do that, I’ll be very frustrated with myself. I’m a very competitive and motivated person. And if I wouldn’t be able to better myself in any shape or form, well then that’s certainly the time when I need to step back.'

Treacy enjoys helping the newbies relax into the squad too, something Cahalane refers to also.

'It’s funny how the years pass by. I’m probably one of the older ones on the panel now,' the skipper acknowledges.

'But you know, it’s just that transition where we play with so many players, and come into the squad, with so many role models to look up to, Gemma O’Connor, Briege Corkery, Rena Buckley. And even to have Gemma involved with us now. It’s cool to hear from her experiences.

'Now, being one of the older players on or more experienced on the panel, you’d like to have that influence on the younger girls coming in. So I think this panel is good for that. You know, we try to bring in the younger girls every year and let them kind of set the standards and let them drive it.'

The message that emanates from this pair is that whatever pressure there is, is a privilege of being part of an elite group, constantly operating at a level most can only dream of. Sometimes that sets you up for bitter disappointment. Sometimes, it ends in euphoria.

'We don’t take getting to finals for granted,' Cahalane insists. 'We’d one goal at the start of the year, and that was to get back to Croke Park.'

'The bigger the games the more like,' is the Treacy mantra. 'You kind of relish them and go to enjoy them. In Croke Park, there’s no excuse for surfaces or anything, you know. The best two teams this year going out against each other with phenomenal players on both sides. So it should be a cracker of a game, but hopefully we’re coming out on the right side of it.'