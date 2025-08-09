Clonakilty Golf Club tees up for first Open Week

FORGET the Ryder Cup, the biggest week of the local golf calendar is here as Clonakilty Golf Club hosts its inaugural open week.

Running from Monday, 11th, to Saturday, 16th, this is a week-long programme of inclusive, competitive and family-friendly golf on a popular course – nestled in the scenic surrounds of the Lisselan estate – that continues to get rave reviews.

With events tailored for gents, ladies, juniors, and seniors, this open week offers something for every golfer, from experienced low-handicappers to those simply looking for a fun and social day on the course

The schedule kicks off on Monday with the South Munster Gents Over 60s Open Singles competition, followed by a Ladies 3-Person Team Event on Tuesday. Wednesday sees the spotlight turn to the next generation with a Juniors and Juveniles Open Day, while Thursday returns to competitive action with a Gents Open Singles. Friday features a 2-Person Team Event, setting the stage for the grand finale on Saturday: The Examiner Cup.

This event sees Clonakilty Golf Club host its first-ever Family Classic Open Golf tournament – a unique event that stands out as the only competition of its kind in West Cork.

For club captain Paul Crosbie, the event is far more than just a fixture in the open week schedule – it’s a tribute to his late father, George Crosbie, whose love of golf and service to Irish media left a lasting legacy.

‘My father, George, was a director at The Examiner newspaper,’ Paul explains, ‘but beyond the paper, he was a serious amateur golfer. He represented Ireland in the late 1940s and 50s, and though he never captured the Irish Amateur Open – losing out three times in the final, twice to the legendary Joe Carr – he was still regarded as one of the finest players of his era.’

George Crosbie's golfing achievements were impressive by any standard. A five-time Cork Scratch Cup winner and respected figure within Irish golf circles, wrote the book on his clubmate Jimmy Bruen, The Bruen Loop, and later served as non-playing captain of the Irish amateur team during the 1988–1990 seasons. That team, notably, included future Ryder Cup stars Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke, and Paul McGinley.

Now, with Paul serving as club captain and having returned to West Cork after 23 years in Dublin, he felt it was time to bring back the old ‘Examiner Cup’, a trophy from the 1980s that was once played for by Munster clubs.

‘We’re inviting families from across West Cork and beyond to come together and compete in a fun, inclusive way. Yes, there’ll be bragging rights at stake, but more importantly, it’s about enjoying the game with the people who matter most,’ Paul explains.

Played over 14 holes in a three-person scramble format, the Family Classic will crown the inaugural winners of the Examiner Perpetual Cup, and inscribe their names into what promises to become a cherished tradition in the local golfing calendar.

The week will conclude with an evening of celebration on Saturday at Shanley’s Bar, Clonakilty from 7.30pm, with finger food, and the week’s prizegiving.