Fisherman died at sea

CASTLETOWNBERE Coast Guard and local gardaí assisted in the recovery of a body from a fishing trawler last Wednesday morning, writes Jackie Keogh.

Valentia Coast Guard was notified at 4am the previous day that a fisherman, who was in his 50s, had died on board the French-registered fishing trawler, Landora.

The vessel, which was located off the south west coast, travelled into Castletownbere, arriving there at 8am on July 30th.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that a local coroner was informed. And the body of the deceased was transferred to Cork University Hospital yesterday, where a post-mortem examination was due to take place.

Meanwhile, another call-out was made at 9.40pm last Wednesday night seeking assistance for a fisherman on board the Kalicoba, who was complaining of chest pains.

The vessel arrived into Union Hall at 5.39am this morning, and the casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance.