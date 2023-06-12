‘We are not out of this yet,’ says Carbery hurling boss

Avondhu 1-24

Carbery 2-13

TOM LYONS REPORTS

A PROMISING first half by Carbery failed to materialise into a win in this county senior hurling championship colleges/divisional round one game in sunny Cloughduv.

Granted, Carbery were playing with the breeze in the first half but they more than matched their favoured opponents, as they surged into a four-point lead after only ten minutes, courtesy of a superb ground goal from Brian O’Donovan.

In a see-saw first half, Avondhu drew level by the 18th minute before Carbery again responded to lead by three. At half time, the gap was down to a single point, Carbery in front by 1-9 to 0-11.

Maurice Sexton (65 and a free), impressive winger Darren O’Dononovan, two from play, and nippy corner forward Charlie Long, also two from play, were Carbery’s top point scorers in the first half while the deadly accurate Colin O’Brien had six white flags for the men from the north. Corner forward Stephen Condon, in a man-of-the-match performance, hit three points from play for the winners.

Avondhu emerged in a far more determined mood in the second half, backed by the breeze. Before they realised what was happening, Carbery found themselves three points in arrears following a four-point blitz from Avondhu.

To their credit, Carbery – inspired by James Hurley, Aidan O’Donovan, Seán Sexton, Bertie Butler, Michael Cahalane, Darren O’Donovan and the dangerous Philip Wall – steadied their floundering ship and closed the gap to a single point with scores from Maurice Sexton (two frees) and Philip Wall.

Only three points separated the sides by the 50th minute, following scores from Murphy and Condon (free), when the decisive moment arrived.

Philip Wall was again threatening to goal when he was fouled and a penalty awarded. Unfortunately, Maurice Sexton’s shot was poorly hit, straight at the goalkeeper, who saved and cleared. Deflated by this missed chance to draw level, Carbery faded from the game in the closing stages as Avondhu took complete control, especially in defence, and Carbery were to register only two more scores, a point from Brian O’Donovan and a superb goal from a 30-metre free from Michael Cahalane.

Although that goal in the 60th minute closed the gap to three points, Avondhu were in no mood to relinquish control. Points from Eoin Carey and Stephen Condon, plus a last-gasp goal from a rebound by sub Will Condon, saw the winners eight points to the good, a rather flattering scoreline for Avondhu following Carbery’s brave effort.

One was left to wonder what might have been had Carbery somehow managed to put the best 15 hurlers in the division on the pitch.

‘It’s very difficult for a divisional side when they haven’t played together in a match,’ said a disappointed Carbery manager Joe Ryan.

‘I know a lot of them have trained together and one can’t fault the effort but we were unable to get any practice games. These lads are very honest, I can’t fault their enthusiasm and fair play to them for turning up and togging out. A few lads were caught between club and work while a few from the strong junior clubs just opted out, which was disappointing. It is a big commitment to make yourself available to play with the division because of club commitments.

‘We are not out of this yet as we now await the losers of the Carrigdhoun v Duhallow game in a fortnight’s time. That will give us time to get in a few more sessions but the challenge is to keep this bunch together’

Scorers

Avondhu: Colin O’Brien (2f, 2 65s, 1 sideline), Stephen Condon (2f) 0-7 each; Eoin Carey 0-4; Will Condon 1-0; Brian Murphy 0-2; James Keating, Joseph O’Sullivan, Darragh Palmer, Jack Twomey 0-1 each.

Carbery: Michael Cahalane (1-0f), Brian O’Donovan 1-1 each; Maurice Sexton 0-4 (2f, 1 65); Darren O’Donovan, Charlie Long 0-2 each; Bertie Butler, Shane Murnane and Philip Wall 0-1 each.

Avondhu: I Butler (Kildorrery); F Hickey (Araglen), B Carey (do.), S Killeen (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels); L Cronin (Killavullen), B Curtin (Kilshannig), J Keating (Kildorrery); J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin), D Palmer (Shanballymore); J Twomey (Kilshannig), B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), C O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels); B Murphy (Milford), E Carey (Kilworth), S Condon (Harbour Rovers).

Subs: S O’Callaghan (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels) for B Curtin (27 blood), W Condon (Kilworth) for B Nyhan (38), P Walsh (Kilshannig) for D Palmer (48), S O’Callaghan for L Cronin (63), T McGrath (Harbour Rvs) for J O’Sullivan (63), S Hegarty (Araglen) for B Murphy (64).

Carbery: A Holland (Kilbrittain); J Moloney (Barryroe), J Hurley (Kilbrittain), S O’Riordan (Barryroe); A O’Donovan (Ballinascarthy), L Murray (do.), S Sexton (Kilbrittain); S Murnane (St Colum’s), B Butler (Kilbrittain); M Sexton (do.), M Cahalane (Bandon), D O’Donovan (St Mary’s); B O’Donovan (Ballinascarthy), P Wall (Kilbrittain), C Long (Bandon).

Subs: E Ferguson (Ballinascarthy) for C Long (40), G O’Donovan (D Ó Mathúna) for S Sexton (52), P Collins (Randal Óg) for S Murnane (52).

Referee: P Lyons (Bishopstown).