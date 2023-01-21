WCL FIXTURES: Beamish Cup takes centre stage

THE Beamish Cup will take centre stage in the West Cork League this Sunday. With reigning champions Lyre Rovers already knocked out, losing to Togher Celtic in the preliminary round, new kings will be crowned this year.

2022 beaten finalists, Clonakilty Soccer Club, Premier Division leaders Drinagh Rangers and Championship table-toppers Baltimore are just some of the teams in cup action this weekend.

The fixtures are as follows:

SATURDAY, 21ST

WCL U19 League: 2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers v Togher Celtic; 2.30pm, Kilgoban Celtic v Dunmanway Town.

***

SUNDAY, 22ND

PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division: 2.30pm, Lyre Rovers v Skibbereen.

Beamish Cup Preliminary Round: 11am, Mizen Hob A v Drinagh Rangers; 2pm, Clonakilty Soccer Club v Bunratty United; 2pm, Baltimore v Clonakilty United.

Beamish Cup Round 1: 11am, Riverside Athletic v Togher Celtic; 11am, Beara United v Mizen Hob B; 2pm, Dunmanway Town v Courtmacsherry; 2pm, Castlelack v Castletown Celtic; 2pm, Aultagh Celtic v Kilgoban Celtic.

WCL Women’s 7s Tournament: 1.15pm, Lyre Rovers v Kilgoban Celtic in Dunmanway Astro; 2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers v Aultagh Celtic in Dunmanway Astro; 1.15pm, Inter Kenmare v Mizen Hob A in Bantry