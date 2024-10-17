Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

WATCH: World champion kickboxer Oran Brady on winning two gold medals

October 17th, 2024 9:24 AM

By Southern Star Team

WATCH: World champion kickboxer Oran Brady on winning two gold medals Image

Share this article


BANTRY kickboxer Oran Brady won TWO gold medals at the WAKO Youth World Kickboxing Championships in Budapest in August.

The Bantry teen (17)  won gold in both the -84kg junior light contact and kick light categories.

Oran was recently presented with a West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth award in the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery, and he spoke to sports editor Kieran McCarthy about his success in Budapest and also his family's incredible kickboxing story.

You can read more about Oran Brady in this week's Star Sport which is in stores now.

Watch below:

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended