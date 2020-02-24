WATCH: Star reporter Ger McCarthy named 2019 LGFA Local Journalist of the Year

CLONAKILTY man Ger McCarthy has scooped a top national award for his extensive coverage of ladies’ football in Cork.

McCarthy, who has been reporting for The Southern Star for the past decade, has been named as the 2019 Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) Local Journalist of the Year.

He was presented with his deserved award at the association’s Volunteer of the Year awards held at Croke Park.

‘Winning this award was a complete shock but a welcome one,’ a delighted McCarthy said, as his commitment and passion for ladies’ GAA was recognised at the highest level.

From underage games to senior inter-county level, McCarthy has his finger on the pulse with Cork ladies’ football and he has played an important role for both The Southern Star and The Evening Echo in recent years.