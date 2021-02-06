Sport

WATCH: Red-hot Hourihane scores his third Swansea goal in three games

February 6th, 2021 8:20 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Conor Hourihane scored another brilliant goal for Swansea on Friday night as they beat Norwich City 2-0.

CONOR HOURIHANE cannot stop scoring goals right now.

The in-form Bandon man scored for the third Championship game in a row as Swansea City beat leaders Norwich 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium on Friday night.

Bandon soccer star Hourihane turned in another man-of-the-match display that included Swansea's superb second goal, and it has seen the Swans move back to second in the table, just two points behind Norwich.

Three minutes into the second half Hourihane doubled Swansea's lead with a sensational strike from distance to take his tally to three goals in three league games for Swansea since he joined the club on loan from Aston Villa.

 

 

