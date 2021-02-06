WATCH: Red-hot Hourihane scores his third Swansea goal in three games

CONOR HOURIHANE cannot stop scoring goals right now.
The in-form Bandon man scored for the third Championship game in a row as Swansea City beat leaders Norwich 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium on Friday night.
Sublime ? @ConorHourihane
— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 5, 2021
Bandon soccer star Hourihane turned in another man-of-the-match display that included Swansea's superb second goal, and it has seen the Swans move back to second in the table, just two points behind Norwich.
Three minutes into the second half Hourihane doubled Swansea's lead with a sensational strike from distance to take his tally to three goals in three league games for Swansea since he joined the club on loan from Aston Villa.
?️ "I love playing football. Your career is too short to be sitting around"
Conor Hourihane is loving life on loan at Swansea after another Man of the Match display against leaders Norwich pic.twitter.com/7HSaaJHGa3
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 5, 2021
