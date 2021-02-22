WATCH: Phil Healy sets new 400m PB with a stunning run

PHIL Healy kicked off 2021 in stunning style at the Irish Life Health Elite Micro Meet at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena on Sunday.
The Bandon AC star ran a personal best time of 51.99 to win the women’s 400m.
It means that the Irish 100m and 200m record holder is heading to the European Indoor Championships in Poland (March 5th to 7th) with the sixth fastest time in Europe this year, which bodes well for her chances of getting to the final.
Also, Healy’s new PB of 51.99 – which beats her previous PB of 52.08 – means she is now the second-fastest on the Irish all-time list.
