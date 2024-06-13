Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

WATCH: Phil Healy and Irish women's 4x400m relay team receive their European silver medals

June 13th, 2024 10:02 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

WATCH: Phil Healy and Irish women's 4x400m relay team receive their European silver medals Image
The Irish team of Rhasidat Adeleke, f Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, and Sharlene Mawdsley celebrate their silver medal success.

Share this article

THIS was a night that Phil Healy will never forget.

The Bandon AC star played a key role in the silver medal success of the Irish women's 4x400m relay team at the European Athletics Championships in Rome, as she picked up her first major international medal.

Watch below as Phil and her team-mates, Sophie Becker, Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley and Lauren Cadden received the medals!

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended