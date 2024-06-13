WATCH: Phil Healy and Irish women's 4x400m relay team receive their European silver medals

THIS was a night that Phil Healy will never forget.

The Bandon AC star played a key role in the silver medal success of the Irish women's 4x400m relay team at the European Athletics Championships in Rome, as she picked up her first major international medal.

Watch below as Phil and her team-mates, Sophie Becker, Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley and Lauren Cadden received the medals!