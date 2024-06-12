'The stuff of dreams,' as Phil Healy and Irish women's 4x400m relay team win European silver!

PHIL Healy and the Irish women’s 4x400m relay team have won a sensational SILVER at the European Athletics Championships in Rome!

The Ballineen Bullet ran the third leg for the Irish team that included Sophie Becker, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley – and this dream team set a new national record of 3:22.71.

This is the Bandon AC’s star first senior international medal.

‘This is the stuff of dreams, this is what we train for,’ a beaming Healy said.

Becker (52.00) ran the first leg, handed the baton to Adeleke (49.39), with Bandon AC speedster Healy next up (51.51) before Mawdsley (49.84) showed her steel as Ireland crossed the line in second, behind The Netherlands.

What a night for Phil and this dream team!