Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

'The stuff of dreams,' as Phil Healy and Irish women's 4x400m relay team win European silver!

June 12th, 2024 8:35 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

'The stuff of dreams,' as Phil Healy and Irish women's 4x400m relay team win European silver! Image
Ireland’s Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley celebrate winning silver medals. (Photo: INPHO/Morgan Treacy)

Share this article

PHIL Healy and the Irish women’s 4x400m relay team have won a sensational SILVER at the European Athletics Championships in Rome!

The Ballineen Bullet ran the third leg for the Irish team that included Sophie Becker, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley – and this dream team set a new national record of 3:22.71.

This is the Bandon AC’s star first senior international medal.

‘This is the stuff of dreams, this is what we train for,’ a beaming Healy said.

Becker (52.00) ran the first leg, handed the baton to Adeleke (49.39), with Bandon AC speedster Healy next up (51.51) before Mawdsley (49.84) showed her steel as Ireland crossed the line in second, behind The Netherlands.

What a night for Phil and this dream team!

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended