HAMILTON High School, Bandon, are excelling in GAA circles right now.

Not only did they win their first ever Simcox Cup and reach the Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final but they won U14A football and U14B hurling county titles and more underage accolades too.

U14 hurling mentor Paul Bouchier, U14 football manager Sarah Hayes and senior football manager Paddy Lordan, who led Hammies to Simcox glory, sat down with Matthew Hurley on this week's podcast.