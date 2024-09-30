WATCH: Eoin O'Callaghan is the latest winner of a West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth quarterly award

RISING star Eoin O'Callaghan is the latest winner of a West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth quarterly award after his brilliant year that includes a top-ten finish & national record in the decathlon at the European U18 Athletics Championships.

Eoin recorded SIX new personal bests in the decathlon across the two days of action in Slovakia to finish with a huge total of 7023 points, an U18 Irish record.

The talented teen is the reigning national U18 decathlon and heptathlon champion amongst a long list of accolades and is the latest quality athlete off the Bandon AC conveyor belt.

Watch below: