Sport

WATCH: Cork camogie legend Gemma O'Connor on her new book

November 25th, 2022 12:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

On this week’s podcast we’re joined by nine-time All-Ireland winning Cork camogie legend Gemma O’Connor to chat about her new autobiography ‘Why not a Warrior’.

O’Connor, who also won ten All Stars during her playing days, has been chatting to Ger McCarthy about her remarkable career.

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @jayburgkk@KieranMcC_SS and @matt_hurley01

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.