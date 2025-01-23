CASTLEHAVEN GAA legend Niall Cahalane picked up the West Cork Sports Star Hall of Fame award for 2024 and spoke with Ger McCarthy after a lovely awards night at the Celtic Ross Hotel.
WATCH: Castlehaven GAA legend Niall Cahalane picked up West Cork Sports Star Hall of Fame award for 2024
January 23rd, 2025 11:00 AM
Tags used in this article
Related content
12 hours ago
WATCH: Oran Brady before he was presented with the West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth Award for 2024
WATCH: Rueben Henry of Clonakilty Soccer Club spoke to us at the West Cork Sports Star Awards
WATCH: Goleen GAA's captain Padraig Reidy after they won the 2024 West Cork Sports Star Special Achievement
WATCH: Fintan McCarthy collected the West Cork Sports Star of the Year award for 2024
Recommended
News
5 hours ago
The 25th annual Christmas dip was a huge success
News
7 hours ago
LIVE updates from Storm Éowyn
History
10 hours ago