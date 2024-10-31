Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

WATCH: Castlehaven captain Mark Collins on their two in a row

October 31st, 2024 12:02 PM

By Southern Star Team

WATCH: Castlehaven captain Mark Collins on their two in a row Image
Castlehaven captain Mark Collins raises the Andy Scannell Cup after their win over Nemo on Sunday. Photo: Paddy Feen

Share this article

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended