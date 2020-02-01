WATCH: Bandon man Jack Crowley scores stunning try for Ireland U20s

BANDON'S Jack Crowley powered Ireland to a winning start in their U20 Six Nations campaign on Friday night.

The Bandon RFC man was named man-of-the-match after his stunning two-try performance inspired a 38-26 win over Scotland at Musgrave Park.

The former Bandon Grammar student scored 18 points in total.

The talented out-half ran in a wonderful individual try at the end of the first half when he picked up the ball in his own 22, and showing speed, power and great footwork, he raced the length of the pitch to score a superb try.