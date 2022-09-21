WATCH: Argideen Rangers selector Denis O'Leary ahead of Carbery JAFC Final

On this week’s podcast we’re building up to Sunday’s Carbery Junior A Football Championship final between Argideen Rangers and St James and we’ll hear from both camps.

Matthew Hurley has been catching up with Argideen selector Denis O’Leary.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @jayburgkk and @KieranMcC_SS.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

*

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union and the Donal O’Driscoll Student Bursary.

The Donal O’Driscoll Student Bursary has been established to honour the career and achievements of Access Credit Union's late CEO Donal O’Driscoll.

Throughout his long term as CEO, Donal championed the Credit Union ethos of supporting and empowering members, particularly in the sphere of education.

In recognition of this, the Donal O’Driscoll Bursary will provide financial support to one individual embarking on third-level education or commencing an apprenticeship in 2022.

The recipient of the bursary will be awarded €5,000 to help with costs.

To apply for the bursary visit www.accesscu.ie/bursary

*