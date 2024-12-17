🎄 The fifth of our 12 Sports Stars of Christmas is O’Donovan Rossa LGFA captain, Laura O’Mahony.
The Southern Star’s 12 Sports Stars of Christmas is in partnership with Kevin O’Leary Group Bandon: https://www.kevinoleary.ie/
December 17th, 2024 12:00 PM
🎄 The fifth of our 12 Sports Stars of Christmas is O’Donovan Rossa LGFA captain, Laura O’Mahony.
The Southern Star’s 12 Sports Stars of Christmas is in partnership with Kevin O’Leary Group Bandon: https://www.kevinoleary.ie/
Tags used in this article
News
7 hours ago