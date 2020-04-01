VIDEO: Phil Healy sends message of support to Tokyo after postponement of Olympics

BANDON AC sprint star Phil Healy is one of a number of Team Ireland athletes who have sent a message of support to Tokyo following the postponement of this summer's Olympic Games.

The Olympics will now start in July 2021.

On hearing the news about the postponement, some of Ireland’s highest profile Olympic athletes across the sports came together to send their support to Tokyo, led by Tokyo Chef de Mission for Team Ireland, Tricia Heberle.

West Cork athletics star Phil Healy, who was closing in on a spot at the 2020 Olympics, has added her voice to the support for Tokyo.

The main message from Team Ireland is: Tokyo, when you are ready, we will be ready.