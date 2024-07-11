Valley Rovers offering two All-Ireland final tickets in club fundraiser

TWO All-Ireland senior hurling final tickets will go up for sale in the Valley Rovers GAA online auction on Friday, July 12th.

Cork will play Clare in Croke Park on Sunday, July 21st and the auction will give a lucky bidder the chance to possibly witness Cork's first All-Ireland hurling title since 2005.

The tickets will be on sale along with 104 other lots, which also includes a pair of signed boots from Ireland’s out-half and resident of the Innishannon parish, Jack Crowley.

The event is being organised by Kevin Canty, and he remarked that ‘The online auction has already drawn significant interest from well outside the bounds of the Innishannon club'.

‘It is an auction with a difference, in so far as it is run through Zoom, the online platform, so people will be able to bid for the items from the comfort of their own home'.

'All people have to do is to download "Zoom", if they have not done so previously, and log onto www.valleyrovers.com and click on the link.’

The auction starts at 7.30pm, under the direction of Ray McCarthy, Alan Quirke and John Hurley, with bidders able to place their bid by using the chat function.

For more information, log onto www.valleyrovers.com